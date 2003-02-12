Love Lives

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham’s Unconventional Romance: A Timeline

By
2003 Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham Relationship Timeline
 Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
15
2 / 15
Podcasts Promo
Mask - V2 - 7.30.20

2003

Baby makes three! The pair welcomed their first daughter together, Ella Rae, in September 2003.

 

Back to top