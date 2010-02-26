Love Lives Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham’s Unconventional Romance: A Timeline By Meredith Nardino August 1, 2020 Bret Hartman/AP/Shutterstock 15 7 / 15 2010 Family of six! In January 2010, Wahlberg and Durham welcomed their fourth child, daughter Grace Margaret. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kanye West Is 'Refusing' to 'Move Back' to Los Angeles Amid Marriage Drama Most Shocking Reality TV Moments of the Week! Fun in the Sun! Jennifer Garner Enjoys Beach Day With Her Kids After Flaunting Bikini Body More News