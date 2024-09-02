Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise and her husband, Shaman Durek Verrett, shared new photos from their wedding after tying the knot this weekend.

The newlyweds opened up about their big day in an exclusive interview with Hello! magazine published on Sunday, September 1. “I never thought I’d find a woman who’d be able to love all of me,” Durek, 49, told the outlet. “But I always dreamed of a woman like that and I found her. I’m the happiest man because I get to spend the rest of my life with her. I can’t wait to see her and share things with her.”

Märtha Louise, 52, is the eldest child of Norway’s King Harald V and Queen Sonja, both of whom were in attendance at the Saturday, August 31, ceremony held at Hotel Union in the village of Geiranger. The 350-person guest list also included Märtha Louise’s brother, Crown Prince Haakon, and his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, as well as members of the Swedish and Dutch royal families.

Märtha Louise’s three daughters, Maud, 21, Angelica, 19, and Emma, 16, whom she shared with her late ex-husband, Ari Behn, were also in attendance at the ceremony.

Durek and Märtha Louise’s union has been met with some skepticism in Norway, in part because of Durek’s career as a self-styled shaman. In the U.S., he has worked with stars including Kim Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow, but critics have called him out for promoting alternative treatment methods that aren’t backed up by science.

The couple seemed unbothered this weekend, however. “Love transcends all things because love is the original energy that we all are on this planet,” Durek told Hello! “It triumphs over everything.”

Keep scrolling for more photos from Märtha Louise and Durek’s wedding: