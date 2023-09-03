It was Agatha all along! Kathryn Hahn‘s delightful villain left WandaVision fans wanting more, and they’ll get their wish with the spinoff Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

The Disney+ series, first announced as Agatha: House of Harkness and later titled Agatha: Coven of Chaos, will feature even more magical women. Patti Lupone revealed that she joined the cast as one of several sorceresses.

“I didn’t know there were witches, I didn’t know anything about the Marvel world,” Lupone said during an April 2023 appearance on The View. “There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches.”

Agatha will likely need a few allies to help her break the Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) spell. In the final episode of WandaVision, which aired in March 2021, Wanda decided that Agatha’s punishment for trying to steal her powers would be “the role you chose: the nosy neighbor.” The ancient witch was forced to be Agnes, the cheerful townsperson who charmed her way into Wanda’s life.

Scroll down to learn more about the Agatha spinoff: