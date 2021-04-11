Matt James Parties at Wrestlemania After Rachael Kirkconnell Drama

After his headline-making reunion with Rachael Kirkconnell, Matt James headed back to Florida for WrestleMania — and despite the drama with his ex, the former Bachelor was all smiles during the event.

The 29-year-old former football player posed for photos with Nikki and Brie Bella (and husband Daniel Bryan) and fellow Bachelor Nation member Jason Tartick on Saturday, April 10. He also shared a video hyping up the crowd as he made his way into the arena at Raymond James Stadium.

“Fight night,” James wrote via Instagram Stories.

One day prior, the reality TV personality made headlines when a woman named Grace detailed their alleged romance, claiming James invited her out in Florida earlier this month before he flew Kirkconnell, 24, to New York City. A source told Us Weekly exclusively that Kirkconnell was “very hurt” by Grace’s story, adding that the Bachelor couple were “talking about a future together.”

James and the graphic designer split in February while season 25 of the ABC series was still airing. He pulled the plug on their romance after she came under fire for her racially insensitive past. According to another source, however, the twosome were in constant communication after the tense After the Final Rose special in March.

“He flew her to NYC. They’ve been working on their relationship privately over the past few months and taking the next steps to get back together,” the second source told Us. “They spoke and FaceTimed daily.”

The first source added that Kirkconnell is “still trying to process” everything that has happened: “Rachael is very emotional right now because she was very hopeful that things were going to work out.”

A third insider, however, insisted to Us that James was “not looking for a romantic relationship with Rachael after he ended it with her,” calling the drama a “miscommunication” between the exes.

“Matt tried to make it clear to her that he just wants to be friends,” the insider said. “Matt is a caring and supportive person, so he wouldn’t want to block her out of his life completely.”

While James seemingly enjoyed his time at WrestleMania on Saturday, Kirkconnell attended a wedding, sharing snaps from the nuptials on Sunday, April 11.

“Soaking up the awe of life & celebrating the moments of pure love,” she wrote via Instagram. “Congrats Gabriella + Michael.”

Scroll through to see pics from James’ night out: