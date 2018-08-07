Nine months after being terminated from his position at NBC following allegations of sexual misconduct, Matt Lauer was spotted enjoying himself during a beach day.

The former Today host, 60, looked carefree while attending the Paddle for Pink event in Sag Harbor, New York, on Saturday, August 4. Lauer was seen competing in a paddleboard race for the event, which benefited the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The public appearance was a rare one for Lauer, who has gone under the radar since he was let go from his longtime position as a news anchor in November 2017, after a colleague accused him of sexual misconduct. A month later, a former Today show production assistant named Addie Zinone alleged she had an affair with the veteran journalist while he was still married to Annette Roque. Lauer’s former colleague, Ann Curry, later revealed that she had once reported the Dateline NBC alum to NBC management in 2012 after a female employee confided in Curry that she was being “sexually harassed physically.”

Following the news of Lauer’s inappropriate behavior, Roque and the former Where in the World is Matt Lauer star — who share Jack, 17, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11 — quietly “started the divorce process” in January of this year. An insider told Us Weekly at the time, “He’s going to be forking out around $50 million in a settlement. She will receive the horse farm, their current residence and a one-time payment of $25 million.”

Despite the backlash, Lauer has some people he can still depend on: his former NBC News colleagues. A source told Us Weekly exclusively in July, “Some people feel Matt was unfairly targeted and would love to see him back on television in some capacity.”