Matt Lauer ‘Furious’ He May Have to Pay Annette Roque $50 Million in Divorce

Matt Lauer and his wife, Annette Roque, are close to finalizing their divorce, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“He’s going to be forking out around $50 million in a settlement,” the insider says of the former Today host, 60, who has been wed to the model, 51, for 19 years. “She will receive the horse farm, their current residence and a one-time payment of $25 million.”

“There will be no child or spousal support and they will split the costs for the kids,” the source adds of the parents to Jack, 16, Romy, 14, and Thijs,11.

And he’s not happy about it. “Matt is furious he is essentially handing over half of his net worth to Annette,” the source adds. But he wants it over with. “He could fight for a better deal in court but that would only result in dragging this out longer and negative headlines,” the source says. “He is ready to move on with his life and truly believes that a television comeback is possible.”

Lauer was fired from the Today show in November 2017 after he was reported for sexual misconduct in the workplace and admitted to taking part in sexual activity with the colleague. A source told Us in January that the disgraced veteran journalist and Roque had quietly “started the divorce process” following his scandal.

