Showing off their love. For the first time in five years, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green walked a red carpet together, appearing happier than ever at PUBG Mobile’s #FIGHT4THEAMAZON event to benefit Global Green. The pair decided to host the event because they are so passionate about the cause.

“I think we’re at a state of emergency in terms of what’s going on with the Amazon; the rate of deforestation is unbelievable. We’re also in a climate crisis of course, which most people are aware of,” Fox, 33, told Us Weekly on the carpet in Hollywood on Monday, December 9. “We don’t have time to waste. So people have to be aware, people have to get involved, people have to act now. If we lose even a fraction of what we’ve already lost more in the rainforest, we’re not going to be able to come back from the climate crisis, and we’re going to have to look to other planets to inhabit like Mars, but we’re a long way away from that.”

With that, Green, 46, added, “I don’t really want to live on Mars.”

The pair, who share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3, keep their relationship very private and rarely walk red carpets together. At the event, Fox wore a light pink lace satin dress with a plunging neckline while the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum looked dapper in a dark gray suit and blue shirt.

The couple also opened up about BH90210, which was canceled last month after only one season.

“I liked it. I thought it was super funny and strange and unusual,” the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star told Us. “I wanted to see more of them, but I think, you have a huge cast, right? And everybody having to move to Canada, there are a lot of moving parts, so we’ll see if that ends up on another network or what happens.”

“Never say never,” Green added about the possibility of the show returning, maybe on a different network. “There’s always a chance,” Fox noted.

Christine Elise, who appeared in BH90210 with Green and attended the event, also shared her thoughts, admitting to Us she was surprised it wasn’t renewed.

“I really had my fingers crossed tightly. I felt like for sure that another network would pick it up, or streaming service. I can’t believe that nobody thought they could make money off this thing,” the actress, 54, said. “I liked it a lot, I was really proud to be involved. I thought it was really smart and funny. I can’t believe that Fox didn’t think it had a home there and that nobody else thought it had a home there. That’s above my pay grade, I don’t know what makes these decisions happen!”

Scroll through the gallery below for more photos from the event.