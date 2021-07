Strong Intuition

After finding out that MGK was going to be her costar in Midnight in the Switchgrass, Fox could sense that something important was about to happen. “Immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh,’” the New Girl alum said in July 2020. “I could feel that some wild s–t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul.”