Out on the town! Duchess Meghan (nee Markle) and Prince Harry were all smiles at Queen Elizabeth II’s Young Leaders Reception.

The newly minted duchess, 36, looked pretty in a pink Prada frock as she celebrated the occasion with Harry, 33, on Tuesday, June 26, at Buckingham Palace. The couple met with honorees, who are between the ages of 18 and 29, at the annual event.

During the festivities, the prince praised the “young change-makers” throughout the Commonwealth “who are working to improve the lives of people in their communities and beyond.”

Meghan and Harry, who exchanged vows in a star-studded ceremony in May, are both passionate about community service and asked their wedding guests to make donations to seven charities in lieu of gifts.

