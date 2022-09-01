Is She a Diva?

When Carey called Meghan a “diva” during her August 2022 appearance on the podcast, the “Archetypes” host admitted that she initially interpreted her guest’s remark as a diss. “You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan,” the pop star said. “It’s the visual.”

Reflecting on the moment later in the episode, Meghan said: “You couldn’t see me, obviously, but I started to sweat a little bit. … I just kept thinking, in that moment, was my girl crush coming to a quick demise? Does she actually not see me? So, she must have felt my nervous laughter, and you all would’ve heard it too. And she jumped right in to make sure I was crystal clear. When she said ‘diva,’ she was talking about the way that I dress, the posture, the clothing, the quote-unquote fabulousness as she sees it. She meant diva as a compliment. But I heard it as a dig.”