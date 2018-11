It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The White House holiday decorations were unveiled on Monday, November 26, with the 2018 theme being “American Treasures.”

First lady Melania Trump designed the patriotic theme and was on hand to showcase the decor. Between the Gold Star family tree and more than 40 topiary trees, there is no shortage of ways the White House is honoring the unique heritage of America.

Scroll down to see how the White House is decorated this year.