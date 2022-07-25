Naked and Afraid alum Melanie Rauscher died earlier this month at age 35 while dog-sitting in Arizona.

The former Discovery Channel personality made her debut on the reality series in season 7, which aired in 2017. Rauscher was partnered with Jeremy McCaa, who paid tribute to his late costar in a Facebook post shared on July 19.

“She came into my life in a way I can’t explain. We had such a chemistry on the show and it blossomed into a friendship that goes beyond words could describe,” he wrote at the time. “Her laughter was one of a kind. Her friendship was amazing. Even tho we wasn’t blood, we was family. I could always count on her. We had so many moments when we would just be there for each other.”

News of Rauscher’s death broke on Sunday, July 24, but an obituary for the reality star confirmed that she died suddenly on July 17 in Prescott, Arizona. A representative for the Prescott Police Department said there were no signs of foul play ahead of the Philadelphia native’s death.

“She lived her life in service to others,” read an obituary for the Navy veteran. “Melanie was employed at the Prescott VA Medical Center at the time of her passing.”

Rauscher joined Naked and Afraid after McCaa’s original partner, Michelle Etchings, tapped out early after she contracted West Nile virus. The duo’s adventure took place in Louisiana’s Atchafalaya Swamp, which is the largest wetland in the United States. McCaa had previously appeared on season 5 of the show, competing alongside Cassidy Flynn in the Philippines.

After her season 7 appearance on the reality competition, Rauscher returned to TV for season 4 of Naked and Afraid XL, which aired in 2018. While contestants on the original show are meant to survive in the wilderness for 21 days, participants on XL must last for 40 days.

Rauscher, however, tapped out on day 13 after experiencing bad sunburn and exhaustion. Her former partner, McCaa, had left five days earlier after suffering an illness.

“She was my swamp wife, a best friend, a strong woman, an amazing person and I’ll always cherish our moments together,” McCaa wrote of his former costar. “You’re gone [too] soon and taken from us [too] early. You’ll always be my Mel. I love you and I’ll see you again one day. The world lost an amazing person. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers. See you again my Queen.”

