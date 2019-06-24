Chrissy Teigen Once Filmed a ‘Naked and Afraid’ Video During Vacation

Don’t hold back! Chrissy Teigen once filmed a Naked and Afraid video while on vacation — but it will never see the light of day.

Teigen briefly touched on the clip while speaking at the second annual POPSUGAR Play/Ground event on Sunday, June 23, in New York City, which was moderated by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin. The BFFs filmed it together, but Teigen admitted her manager said she couldn’t share it with the world.

Discovery Channel’s Naked and Afraid is a reality competition series that challenges survivalists to endure 21 days in the wilderness with no food, water, shelter or clothing — partnered with only a stranger to share resources.

Teigen, 33, has never shied away from discussing her love of reality TV, which includes favorites like Vanderpump Rules and Below Deck.

“Oh, I would love to be on Below Deck!” she exclaimed. “I think I asked if we can be on it once and they were like, ‘We can give you a discount.’”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who brought out her and John Legend’s 3-year-old daughter, Luna, during the candid discussion, spoke about her oversharing on social media, too. “I go for it and never regret it — usually,” Teigen said. “I delete posts, but years after. It’s almost worse when [fans] send me screengrabs and say, ‘You’re a pu–y, you deleted that’. I’ve been on Twitter for 10 years now … I usually just post words. I’m still learning stories.”

Never a shrinking violet, Teigen has been known to clap back at social media trolls who criticize everything from her recipes to parenting style. Most recently, the mom of two — who also shares 13-month-old son Miles with Legend — was scrutinized for painting Luna’s fingernails. Teigen’s response, “Well I actually had her drink it so joke’s on you.”

Legend has also replied in kind in the past. The musical prodigy, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month that he wished he was parent-shamed along with his wife.

“On our first date after Luna was born, everyone critiqued [Teigen],” the “All of Me” singer told Us at the time. “‘Why are you going out two weeks after your baby was born?’ But they didn’t critique me. I spoke out about it then. She spoke about it. I think hopefully people are learning that Chrissy and I are a partnership and if you’re going to parent shame us, do it to us as a partnership.”

