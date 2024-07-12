Now that their kids are all grown up, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are looking to downsize their living situation.

The couple — who share son Dylan, 23, and daughter Carys, 21 — have put their $12 million New York prewar estate, known as Long Meadow, up for sale. Located in Irvington, the pair originally purchased the mansion for $4.5 million in 2019.

Douglas, 79, and Zeta-Jones, 54, have since renovated the property to preserve its historic 1920s features, as well as give the home some modern touches. The estate features amenities such as a heated indoor pool, recreation room and home gym, as well as eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Among the home’s 11,653 square footage is an impressive salon and multi-level library complete with a wood-burning fireplace and wood-paneled walls. The property’s outdoor area is just as impressive, spanning 12 acres and featuring a lounging area, a 100-foot terrace and views of the Hudson River.

