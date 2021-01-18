Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley: A Timeline of Their Brief Marriage

January 1996

Lisa Marie filed for divorce from Michael on January 18, 1996, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. “Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley have mutually agreed to go their separate ways. However, they remain good friends,” her publicist told the press the next day. The pair finalized their divorce on August 20, 1996.

Michael went on to marry nurse Debbie Rowe on November 14, 1996, and they had three children together: Prince, Paris and Blanket. He and Rowe divorced on October 8, 1999. Michael died at the age of 50 on June 25, 2009, from cardiac arrest induced by an overdose of propofol administered by his personal physician, Conrad Murray.

Lisa Marie, for her part, wed Nicolas Cage on August 10, 2002. The actor infamously filed for divorce 107 days later, but they did not finalize the case until May 24, 2004. Lisa Marie later married her guitarist Michael Lockwood on January 22, 2006, and they welcomed twins Harper and Finley two years later. She filed for divorce from Lockwood on June 13, 2016. Her and Keough’s son, Benjamin, died by suicide at age 27 on July 12, 2020.