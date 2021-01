Late 1993

Though Lisa Marie was still married at the time, Jackson asked her to be his wife on a whim one night in late 1993. “Michael valued Lisa’s settling effect on him, so much so that during his phone conversation, he posed a question that surprised both of them,” biographer J. Randy Taraborrelli wrote in his book, Michael Jackson: The Magic, The Madness, The Whole Story. “‘If I asked you to marry me, would you do it?’ … Without missing a beat, she replied, ‘I would do it.’”