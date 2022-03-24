Michael Jackson's Kids: Where Are They Now?

The Behind-the-Scenes Maverick

Prince, whose godparents include Macaulay Culkin and the late Elizabeth Taylor, admitted in a November 2016 interview that he can’t sing and can’t dance, yet he wants to follow in his father’s footsteps and go into showbiz — on the other side of the camera. “I’ve always wanted to go into production. My dad would ask me what I wanted to do and my answer was always producing and directing,” he told the Los Angeles Times. Prince produced his first video for Omer “O-Bee” Bhatti’s “Automatic” in 2016, launching King’s Son Productions off its success.

Prince has been dating Molly Schirmang since 2017.