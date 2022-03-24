Michael Jackson's Kids: Where Are They Now?

The Shining Star

The only daughter of the “Dirty Diana” crooner, Paris is also the most high-profile of the three children. She discussed her upbringing in an interview with Rolling Stone in January 2017: “I just thought his name was Dad, Daddy,” she said of growing up with her famous father. “We didn’t really know who he was. But he was our world. And we were his world. … When you’re at home, your dad, who you love more than anything, will occasionally come in, in the middle of class, and it’s like, ‘Cool, no more class for the day. We’re gonna go hang out with Dad. We were like, ‘We don’t need friends. We’ve got you and Disney Channel!’” Two months later, the Star actress signed a deal with IMG Models, and has since starred in campaigns for labels including Calvin Klein and Chanel.

In January 2019, the Gringo star checked into a treatment facility for her “physical and emotional health.” She addressed her wellbeing on Twitter on February 2: “There’s no meltdown, no ‘losing [my] s–t,’ or being demanding of anyone. please don’t believe what you read … I said it before and i’ll say it again, i’m the happiest and healthiest i’ve been in a long time.” Paris also sings, as seen in an Instagram clip from March 2018, during which she jammed with musician Austin Brown.

On March 16, TMZ reported that the model was hospitalized for suicide attempt. A LAPD spokesperson confirmed the news, not naming Jackson, but linking it back to her address. An Us Weekly source added it was likely due to “a build-up of many things,” including “backlash” from the Leaving Neverland documentary that debuted earlier in March. The source noted, “She is in better spirits and surrounded by friends and family,” post-treatment. Shortly after news broke, Jackson denied the reports on Twitter.

Paris dated musician Gabriel Glenn between April 2018 and August 2020.