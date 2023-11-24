University of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is busy on and off the field. The college athlete has been dating his girlfriend, Katya Kuropas, for more than four years.

McCarthy and Kuropas fell for each other while they were in high school in Illinois. The football player made a name for himself at Nazareth Academy, committing to Michigan in May 2019 after being rated one of the top quarterback recruits ahead of his junior and senior years of high school.

Months before he opted to play for the Wolverines, he went Instagram official with Kuropas.

“I AM THE LUCKY ONE TO BE DATING THIS GIRL,” he gushed in January 2019 via Instagram. “She makes me the happiest guy in the world. Thank you for being amazing each and every day. Happy birthday Katya.♥️”

McCarthy arrived at Michigan ahead of the 2021 season and played behind starting QB Cade McNamara. He celebrated three years with Kuropas that October.

“3 trips around the sun with the love of my life. I honestly do not even know where I would be without this girl in my life,” he gushed via Instagram. “I simply do not deserve her because of the kind of woman she is. The pureness in her heart and soul is just one the many qualities that make this girl so incredible.”

McCarthy went on to make it clear that religion was part of their relationship, adding, “I am beyond blessed and grateful for God bringing this woman into my life and I pray that she is by my side for years to come.”

During his second season in blue and maize, McCarthy was named the starter over McNamara.

“J.J. had a near-flawless performance. 11-for-12 and then one was dropped. That’s tough to do any day of the week in practice,” head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters after McCarthy led Michigan to a 56-10 win over Hawaii in September 2022. “I thought he had a great game. He’s playing really well, we’ll start J.J. next week. By merit, he’s earned that. That’s by performance, by merit.”

One month later, he commemorated four years with Kuropas by his side.

“I can’t believe it’s been 4 years my lovey,” he wrote. “High school sweethearts, but feels like I’ve known you since the play pen. Blessed and extremely grateful for your love and pure heart. Together, forever, whatever life brings.”

Throughout the year, McCarthy’s success on the field continued as well — until an undefeated Michigan lost to Texas Christian University in the College Football Playoff on December 31, 2022.

