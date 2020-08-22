Mischa Barton Inside a Day in My Life

Mischa Barton might be home more often these days due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that’s not stopping her from staying active.

“Training has been a main focus during lockdown,” the Spree star, 34, says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “It keeps me sane and busy.”

So, most days, the O.C. alum starts her morning doing partner interval training with her coach, Legend, at Legacy Fit in Florida.

Later, she finds her Zen during an at-home yoga session. “I love being able to do something that makes me feel so centered and good in all the craziness out there in the world at the moment,” explains Barton. “Yoga classes was one of the first things I missed the most.”

Being in quarantine has also given the actress a chance to focus on her self-care routine. “I use a lot of different products but I’ve been keeping it really simple and as natural as possible during lockdown,” she says, and “especially now that the spa is at home!”

Her go-to products? Barton loves removing her eye makeup with Hollywood Fashion Secrets cotton swabs and Sephora’s Triple Action Cleansing Water, and then moisturizing with Mountain Ocean Skin Trip moisturizer.

While self-isolating has caused many tough times, the reality star is happy she’s not been in the public eye as much as before. “It’s given me a lot of privacy and calm, a lot of time to concentrate on myself and stay at home and be with family and friends,” she told Entertainment Tonight in early August. “Sometimes I’m so busy running around and working that I don’t get to do that, so it’s been nice to see the planet take a little bit of a reset and… see people care more about each other.”

Keep scrolling to see what Barton’s typical day looks like.