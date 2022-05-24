Top 5

MLB Suspends Yankees’ Josh Donaldson After ‘Disrespectful’ Comments Toward Tim Anderson: Everything to Know

Anderson's Original 'Jackie Robinson' Comments MLB Suspends Yankees Josh Donaldson After Disrespectful Comments Towards Tim Anderson
Anderson’s ‘Jackie Robinson’ Comparison

In a May 2019 interview with Sports Illustrated, Anderson talked about his place as a Black man in a sport dominated by white players. “I kind of feel like today’s Jackie Robinson,” he said at the time, explaining that he wanted to break the “have-fun barrier” in the same way that the legendary player broke the color barrier. “That’s huge to say. But it’s cool, man, because he changed the game, and I feel like I’m getting to a point to where I need to change the game.”

