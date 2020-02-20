Family man! NASCAR driver Ryan Newman found support in his family in the wake of his dangerous car wreck at the 2020 Daytona 500 race, but their bond has been strong from the start.

The Indiana native married Krissie Newman in 2004, and later welcomed daughters Brooklyn and Ashlyn to their family. When he’s not racing around the NASCAR tracks, Ryan and his family spend their time on a quiet farm in North Carolina. Ryan and Krissie, who founded an animal welfare nonprofit in 2012, have imparted their love for animals and the outdoors to their two little girls.

“Our time on the farm is about giving Brooklyn and Ashlyn the understanding of the outdoors,” the racing veteran previously told RC Racing. “I point out to them things like the sound a cardinal makes and why a ground hog does what he does and the time of year he hibernates.”

Passionate about the environment and about his family, Ryan explained that he brings his daughters on nature outings as a learning opportunity.

“There are so many parts to teaching kids about hunting and conservation,” he told the publication. “[It’s] about understanding why those animals are on this Earth and how we as humans have to manage them. I also want them to know what we as a society can do to make it better for everybody for generations to come.”

Over the years, Ryan and his daughters have bonded over fishing and hiking. The former Daytona 500 champion often shares photos of his daughters proudly holding up their big catches of the day.

Though the Newmans appear to be one happy family, Ryan and Krissie confirmed that they were amicably separating in February 2020, days before the racing driver was involved in a frightening wreck at the Daytona racetrack.

“After 16 years of marriage, Krissie and I have decided to amicably separate,” the estranged couple wrote in a joint statement. “We will continue to jointly raise our girls, while remaining friends and continuing to work together supporting Rescue Ranch. Thank you for the years of support and friendship. We ask that our daughters’ privacy be respected at this time.”

Scroll down to see more of Ryan Newman’s sweetest moments with his family.