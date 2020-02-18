NASCAR driver Ryan Newman and his wife, Krissie Newman, announced their split just four days before he was seriously injured in a fiery wreck at the 2020 Daytona 500.

“After 16 years of marriage, Krissie and I have decided to amicably separate,” Ryan, 42, tweeted on Thursday, February 13. “We will continue to jointly raise our girls, while remaining friends and continuing to work together supporting Rescue Ranch. Thank you for the years of support and friendship. We ask that out [sic] daughters’ privacy be respected at this time.”

Krissie, also 42, shared the same statement on her Twitter account on Thursday.

The estranged couple, who founded the nonprofit animal welfare organization Rescue Ranch, tied the knot in January 2004. They are the parents of two young daughters named Brooklyn and Ashlyn.

Ryan was rushed to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Monday, February 17, after his car barreled into a wall, went airborne and flipped on the track several times during the race’s final lap. Moments after the incident, Krissie tweeted, “Omg.”

Later in the evening, NASCAR tweeted, “Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Several racing fans tweeted well wishes for Ryan, including President Donald Trump, who is the race’s grand marshal. “Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and brave @NASCAR driver!” Trump, 73, wrote.

Corey LaJoie, who hit Ryan’s car as it flipped, tweeted, “Dang I hope Newman is ok. That is worst case scenerio [sic] and I had nowhere to go but [into the] smoke.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. — who lost his father, Dale Earnhardt, in 2001 to injuries sustained in a Daytona 500 wreck — tweeted, “Big prayers for Newman.”

Ryan, whose nickname is “Rocket Man,” has been racing since 2000. He won the 2008 Daytona 500.