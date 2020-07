Demi Lovato

“RIP Naya Rivera. I’ll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee,” the pop star, who played Dani, wrote via Instagram. “The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted queer girls (like me at the time) and open queer girls, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world. My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time.”