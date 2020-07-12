News Demi Lovato, Heather Morris and More Celebs Share Messages of Hope After Naya Rivera Goes Missing By Nicholas Hautman July 12, 2020 Shutterstock 27 8 / 27 Ashley Greene “Praying you’re somehow safe @NayaRivera,” the Twilight actress tweeted. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Free Samples! Have Top Health & Wellness Picks Shipped to You at No Cost These Denim Joggers Are Our Secret to Cool, Casual Comfort These Stunning Ruched One-Piece Swimsuits Show Just the Right Amount of Skin More News