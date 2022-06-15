Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s Relationship Timeline

April 2004

The pair went on their first date a week after Burtka went through a breakup. Harris admitted that he said those three little words before his better half was ready to say them back.

“I initially fell for David harder than he fell for me,” the Doctor Who guest star told Out in 2012. “I was in love with him before he was comfortable saying it, and I think that speaks to our past experiences. I remember saying, ‘I think I love you,’ and he was like, ‘That’s really nice,’ which is not necessarily what you want to hear. But I appreciated his honesty in not jumping the gun and saying something because he felt obliged to.”