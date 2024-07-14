While a visit to the Hamptons like our Summer House favorites isn’t always in the cards, hitting up the trendy Manhattan-based Lawn Club can provide a similar effect if you ask Us.

Based in the Financial District of NYC, the 3,000-square-foot Lawn Club offers an array of outdoor games of Lawn Pong, Bocce, Cornhole, Croquet, Shuffleboard, Ladders, Beersbee, Kan Jam and Putting Pool.

In addition to battling it out on the court, guests can also enjoy tasty treats and craft cocktails. Much of the menu, per the country club’s website, is designed for “one-handed dining” so guests don’t have to stop playing games to chow down. Options include Cajun Shrimp Skewers, Pigs in a Blanket, Mini Pizza Bagels, Chicken Wings and Burgers.

The Lawn Club can also be booked for private events, including corporate outings, social celebrations and more. The venue offers party packages for groups between 12 and 600 guests.

For details on the Lawn Club — which Summer House star Mya Allen has visited — and more of what the stars are buzzing about this week, keep scrolling: