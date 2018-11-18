Quite the occasion! Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jeff Rohrer married Real Housewives of Beverly Hills go-to esthetician Joshua Ross in a romantic ceremony on Sunday, November 18.

The grooms and their family and closest friends gathered together on Saturday, November 17, to kick off the festivities with a hoedown throw down-themed soiree at Sunset Ranch in Los Angeles. Guests enjoyed barbecued food, a s’mores bar, crafted drinks and live music as they danced the night away under the Hollywood sign.

Rohrer, 59, is the first NFL player in a same-sex marriage. He and Ross, 36, fell in love three years ago after meeting at a bar in West Hollywood. Scroll down to see photos from their pre-wedding soiree!