You don’t have to be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to look like one! Fans are constantly wondering how stars like Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp and Camille Grammer keep themselves looking camera-ready throughout the drama on the series and their jam-packed schedules and luckily for Us, we’re in on their top beauty secret now.

I took a trip to SkinLab to pay a visit to Joshua Ross, the founder of SkinLab and aesthetician to Rinna, Mellencamp, Grammer and more. (You might remember him from his appearance on the reality show in January of last year when he helped create a “glam circle” day of beauty for the women), so I figured it was time to treat myself to my own.

I made an appointment at Ross’s office in West Hollywood, set at a private, discreet location and entered through the back, which stars like Rinna love, so they don’t need to worry about being photographed after their relaxing time there.

Real Housewives’ Plastic Surgery: See Their Before and After Pictures!

Upon arrival, I was greeted with the choice of Perrier or Fiji water and filled out a form where I checked off qualities about my skin and the goals I was hoping to achieve and I wanted that signature RHOBH glow.

Once this was done, I met Ross and he led me into another room to begin my Beverly Hills Facial, which is a three-part luxury treatment. It uses Venus Legacy, a heated skin tightening treatment, that works wonders on the jaw, jowls, neck, fine lines, crow’s feet and smile lines (making sure your whole face is taken care of so you can hit all the angles in your selfies).

Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

First, a master facialist prepped my skin with a HydraFacial, which began with a deep cleansing peel and then a hydra-dermabrasion tool was used to open up my pores, remove dead skin and painlessly extract blackheads while simultaneously imparting nourishing ingredients into my skin. To finish up this portion, a rose infused hydrojelly mask was applied to cool everything down and soothe any inflammation. I felt super clean and ready for the next step.

A vegetable glycerin was then placed on my skin to hydrate it and protect it from the heat that was about to be on my face and neck. Ross used a dual-light LED treatment with red light to activate hemoglobin, reduce inflammation and regulate oil production as a shorter-wave blue light was used to clean my skin of bacteria and protect it against breakouts.

Before They Were Real Housewives!

This was performed in circular motions and felt like a hot, relaxing massage and I sat back and closed my eyes for an hour (hello, bliss) as Ross worked his magic.

He recommended that this treatment be done once a week for six weeks and then ultimately six times a year. (But if you can’t make this commitment, don’t fret, because whenever you can fit it into your life, it can be beneficial.)

Finally, skin toners and creams from iS Clinical Skincare were applied to my face including the brand’s Pro-Heal Serum and Reparative Moisture Emulsion to leave my skin feeling supple and hydrated.

My face was a little pink for 20 to 30 minutes after, but overall there was no downtime and I could get right back to work all while looking and feeling more refreshed and I could see why the women of the series love it. Before heading out and taking on the rest of my day, I made sure to take a selfie with a ring light at (as all the Housewives do) to show off my look.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!