If you caught this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you saw some of the women indulge in some fancy-looking skincare treatments and we’ve got the scoop on what the ladies were trying out!

Stylish sat down with Joshua Ross, the founder of SkinLab and aesthetician to Teddi Jo Mellencamp, to get the details on his tips to getting perfect, young looking skin and what went into the “glam circle” day of beauty featured on January 23’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“The glam circle was actually Mellencamp’s idea,” Ross reveals. “Teddi was my client before the Housewives, so while she was filming she was coming in for treatments and wanted to bring everyone in to try out beauty treatments for themselves,” he explains. “Now people can go on the website and book their own glam circle. It’s really just about girls coming together and the circle of friendship — everyone loves glam and everyone loves their circle of friends,” he dishes.

While not everyone was game to give the treatments a go (Lisa Vanderpump was shown opting only for a massage during the episode) some of the ladies did partake and here’s what they were treated to: Ross says, “I immediately went to the brand iS CLINICAL, it’s one of the best pharmaceutical grade botanical skincare lines,” he explains. “People are very into products being organic right now, but organic products sometimes have the ability to irritate your skin,” he says, “I like iS CLINICAL because it’s medical and botanical combined. After I reached out to them, they put together some gift bags for the girls,” he adds.

“Next I contacted Venus Concept to get to the radio frequency skin tightening treatment. Here we are trying to create a thermal injury in a controlled setting on the tissue so that we can send healing, growth factors to produce on the skin and get the benefits from that which include building collagen, elastin new skin fibers and tightening the fibers,” Ross explains.

As for every day tips he recommends to his clients, Ross tells Stylish, “Get rid of the scrub, get rid of the mini brushes and go to your local market and get a 24-pack of white washcloths, roll them up and keep them buy your sink.” He suggests using a fresh, clean washcloth to remove your makeup and the grime and dirt of the day and notes that brushes and scrubs can cause little irritations or scratches on the skin.

And if you’re craving your own little personal glam circle, Ross says to “Put on a creamy cleanser, massage and then get a really warm washcloth and go to town.” For his own routine, he says at the end of the night he puts a washcloth under hot water and scrubs his face to get his exfoliating done. “It’s a very affordable thing that people can do and you can make it a nice, luxurious little spa moment for yourself and your face,” he dishes.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!