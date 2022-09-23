2022

The Athletic reported in September 2022 that Udoka allegedly had an “intimate and consensual relationship with a female [staff] member.” The supposed affair was a violation of the franchise’s code of conduct and the Boston Celtics announced shortly after the news broke that he had been suspended for the 2022-2023 NBA season. “A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date,” the team said in an official press release at the time. “The suspension takes effect immediately.”

Udoka subsequently released a statement public apologizing for his actions. “I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” he said. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”