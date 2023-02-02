The couple that laughs together, stays together! Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally have kept their relationship light — and are still going strong after more than 20 years.

The Parks & Recreation alum and the Where’d You Go, Bernadette actress met while working together on a play in 2000. Mullally had been married twice — to James Thomas Hines and to Michael Katcher — before Offerman caught her eye.

“When we met, I was 41, and I’d always had younger guys pursue me, and I was really sick of it,” she told GQ in 2017. “And so I met Nick and I thought, ‘Oh, great,’ ’cause this guy’s like 38!”

The Will & Grace alum later discovered that Offerman is more than 10 years her junior — and she was “pissed.”

The twosome exchanged vows in 2003 and have collaborated on multiple projects, including the 2018 book The Greatest Love Story Ever Told: An Oral History. When it comes to sharing the nitty-gritty details of their relationship, Offerman and Mullally aren’t ones to hold back.

“I feel like so many of the pleasures in our marriage have been cruise-directed by Megan, and this was no exception,” the Illinois native recalled on the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast in 2018, describing the first time he and his now-wife got intimate. “After our play one night, we went to a fancy grocery store, which was a new thing for me, and got a baguette and cheeses and a bottle of nice wine, and she knew the park. She may have been there before me …”

As he trailed off, Mullally quipped: “It wasn’t my first coyote.”

The Making It host and the New Adventures of Old Christine alum have given plenty of NSFW insights into their marriage — and they’ve been candid about not having kids.

“I never had a burning desire to have children,” Mullally told GQ in 2017. “But then I met Nick, and I thought, ‘This is the only person I’d do this with.’ So we tried, but I was a little long in the tooth for that sort of thing. We tried for about a year or so, and it didn’t happen, and took that to mean it wasn’t meant to be.”

When Offerman chimed in that their “attempts” may have been unsuccessful because they still hadn’t “had full-on sex,” the California native teased that they were saving the milestone for a special occasion.

“Maybe for our 20-year anniversary … but don’t rush me!” she joked.

When they aren’t teaming up with one another on stage or screen, Offerman and Mullally are each other’s biggest fans behind the scenes.

“One great benefit of our relationship is that Megan has gone through everything a couple of chapters ahead of me, so there’s an easy student-master quality to it,” the Fargo alum told New York Magazine in 2010. “When your wife is a legend of comedy, you have to be a huge jackass not to assume the student role.”

