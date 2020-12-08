Pics Nicki Minaj Through the Years: From Rap Queen to Mom and Beyond By Nicholas Hautman December 8, 2020 Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock 16 11 / 16 2017 Minaj announced her breakup with Mill in January 2017 after nearly two years of dating. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star Bachelor Nation Stars Who Have Talked About Plastic Surgery: Hannah Godwin, Amanda Stanton and More Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News