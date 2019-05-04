The happiest place on earth! Nikki Bella and beau Artem Chigvintsev made it Disney-official on Friday, May 3.

The Total Bellas star, 35, documented a fun-filled day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, spent with her Dancing With the Stars beau, 36, twin sister Brie Bella, brother-in-law Daniel Bryan and 2-year-old niece Birdie Joe.

The group were celebrating Birdie’s upcoming second birthday on May 9.

“Minnie’s Trio,” Nikki captioned a photo of her, Brie, 35, and Birdie donning polka dots while walking along the main strip.

The WWE star also shared a photo of Artem cuddling up to her on the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride. She captioned the shot with lyrics from the film, “‘Baby mine, don’t you cry. Baby mine, dry your eyes. Rest your head close to my heart. Never to part. Baby of mine.’ Dumbo”

The Total Divas star also posted several videos and photos on Instagram Stories of the group entering the theme park, walking through with Minnie ears on, riding the Mad Tea Party ride, and Birdie meeting Minnie and giving her a big hug, “the best ever. Birdie met her BFF,” Nikki wrote.

On It’s a Small World, she teases that she has to watch Artem after the ride’s safety instructor announces, “Watch your children.” Artem then jokingly grimaces. For another video, Brie sits on Artem’s lap and Nikki directs her to tell the dancer that he shouldn’t leave them.

Nikki and Artem first met when they were paired up on Dancing With the Stars in 2017. In January 2019, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that duo had been dating for some time, several months after Nikki and ex-fiancé John Cena called it quits for the second time in July 2018.

In April, Nikki revealed the pair weren’t monogamous quite yet: “Yeah, we’re dating. … There’s been a lot of speculation about us … but I’m still dating [other people],” she said on an episode of “The Bellas Podcast” with Brie. “We’re having fun. He’s showing me L.A.”