Biggest Regrets

“I have many regrets about that relationship. The primary one is that I wish I’d known myself better before I got into it. I wish I’d understood how the patterns in my life, and my relationship with my own father, informed how I react to love, boundaries, and feelings of abandonment,” Nikki writes in the book. “I think I could have averted some of what happened. Because my dad left when I was 15, I learned how to fill in the holes. I expect to be left behind and to find a way to not confront or acknowledge those feelings of loneliness and abandonment.”

She also notes that although she and Cena tried “not to go too long without seeing each other,” they didn’t do enough.

“Working all of our various side hustle jobs left me feeling almost pathologically lonely,” she pens. “I just didn’t know how to identify the emotion. And I certainly didn’t know how to ask for what I needed. I was intent on fitting into the contours of my ex’s very busy and big life. That was paramount to me, pleasing and keeping him content, not voicing my own needs. He had no idea I wasn’t getting what I needed because I never said anything.”