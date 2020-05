Feeling Bad About Herself

Nikki explains that she has a “pleasing bug,” in which she tries to make everyone happy, but not herself. “I am attached to a very disturbing core belief that I am only lovable when I put other people first. That I only deserve their affection because I am useful and handy,” she writes. “I learned from my ex that this is a profound fallacy. He could see the real me and love me just the same. It felt too good to be true; I felt undeserving.”