Opening up about everything. Nikki and Brie Bella do not hold back in their new memoir, Incomparable, on stands now. The sisters, 36, open up about life in the WWE, deciding to leave, their personal relationships and much more.

They also reveal their very broken relationship with their father, who left their mother when they were in high school and was “borderline” abusive to the family. Although they ended their relationship with him years ago, Brie reveals that she recently reunited with him.

“When Birdie was about one, my dad reached out. He drove to San Diego to meet her, and we had an incredibly moving conversation. My dad is 52 now and has other kids — a daughter who is older than Nicole and me, and also two young ones — a 6-year-old and a 2-year-old. When I saw my dad again, it was clear that he has changed profoundly. His new kids are having a far different childhood than we did,” Brie writes. “When we sat down to talk, my dad was beyond the denial phase — he owned everything. He acknowledged how ill-equipped he had been. He had been doing the best he could with what little he had, and he admitted that he had offloaded his pain on us in a way that was unfair and unforgivable.”

Brie says that she was able to “release all the anger and hate” she had been carrying and was able to forgive him.

“My dad and I are in a process of deep recovery. We’re letting all the negativity go and finding a path to having a real relationship,” she notes. “Now that I’m a mom, I understand the concept of unconditional love — how deep and basic and profound it is. I know my dad loves me, and I know he always loved me.”

The book also touches on Nikki and Brie’s relationships with other men as younger women. Nikki talks being harassed in high school and being raped twice by the time she turned 16.

“The #MeToo movement both enthralls me with its potential and reminds me why rape and sexual assault are a double slap for women. There is the horrible offense in the moment, and then the shame and blame that follow and feel almost worse than the original pain,” Nikki writes. “When something like this happens to you, you understand the blame-the-victim mentality, how easy it is to feel shame rather than anger, how easy it is to feel like you could have stopped it yourself. The “if onlys,” the “why didn’t I’s.”

