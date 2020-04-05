Quite the surprise. Brie Bella was absolutely shocked in November when she found out she was pregnant with her second child with husband Bryan Danielson, especially since she had trouble conceiving before.

“I was really dead set on just having one child. Bryan and I were trying to have a baby, gosh [it] was eight months, I couldn’t get pregnant. It was the beginning of the summer of 2019,” Bella, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively on the “Watch With Us” podcast, released on Thursday, April 2. “I’m like, ‘Bryan, in my heart, I honestly feel like we’re just meant to have one child.’ I just felt like it’s not in the cards for us.”

Additionally, the former WWE superstar is crazy about her 2-year-old daughter Birdie and loves “being a career woman.” She didn’t want to mess that up.

“I know it was very hard on my husband because he’s always wanted two kids and we went through a lot of therapy and certain stuff,” she told Us. “Before he went on a European tour and before I was headed to France, it was, like, you just have some fun and you’re not careful. There was no way I was at all thinking I could get pregnant and that’s how I got pregnant.”

She shared that “it took a while with Birdie” so she was completely “shocked” when she found out she was expecting, two days before her twin sister, Nikki Bella, found out she was also pregnant.

“I was like her, even though I’m married and I have a kid,” she shared. “It definitely makes me be, like, how am I going to do it all? That’s something I have to think about. I have until July. My husband and I travel for work and I told them, I’m like, ‘You’ve got till July to figure it out.’ Like [does] he take a step back? How do we balance it?”

During the podcast, Brie also admitted that having a child completely changed her and Danielson’s romantic relationship.

“Before having kids, it was just all about Bryan and I going on these adventures, having fun. All we thought about was us and we were on our own time,” she said. “When a child comes in, it rocks your world. I feel, like, immediately, as parents, [we] go into survival mode. You’re individually trying to survive and then you’re trying to have your marriage survive. I feel like, especially in the beginning stages, where fun is just not there. Then you’re working hard to try to find fun.”

She continued: “I tell [Nikki] all the time, I’m like, ‘This is easy right now when the baby’s inside. When the baby comes out, that really tests the relationship. Either your man’s going to be the greatest man or he’s going to be the worst. You’re going to want to kill him or you’re going to love him.'”

