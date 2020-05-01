Nikki Bella — who’s currently expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev — opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about 25 things you might not know about her — including her favorite foods, her first job and what she’s learned about herself from being on reality TV. Read on to learn more about E!’s Total Bellas star.

1. I love to bake when I can. Cheesecake is my specialty.

2. I love writing poetry. I’ve saved all of my poems since elementary school.

3. My goal is to retire in Napa Valley and Lake Tahoe. I hope to have my Bonita Bonita [wine company with my twin sister, Brie Bella] tasting room ready to serve our wine.

4. I’m obsessed with water tubing. I used to do it every summer.

5. I’d love to specialize in the Argentine tango and perform with Artem, on our YouTube channel! That’s a dream of mine.

6. I love crystals. Every full moon, I put them outside to restore their beautiful energy.

7. I love mint tea — it settles my tummy and puts me in a perfect Zen place before bed.

8. I wanted to go to college for interior design.

9. I love hot yoga. I went a whole year doing those classes — I didn’t even hit up the gym.

10. I’m obsessed with essential oils. I use my diffuser all the time, no matter how I feel. I even travel with it.

11. I make vision boards. I’ve always been a visual learner, and I feel the same about setting my goals.

12. I started working at the age of 15 and haven’t stopped since. My first job was as a hostess at a seafood restaurant.

13. In middle school, I’d make everyone call me Sailor Moon. I even rocked her backpack at school.

14. I also wanted to be a supermodel in middle school. But then I realized God built me to be an athlete.

15. I’m terrified of all spiders — and anything that flies, besides birds and butterflies.

16. In high school, I was voted most athletic and most likely to be a lifelong sorority girl. I’ve always loved being the life of the party!

17. I have a black licorice obsession! I can eat a whole bag by myself.

18. Paris is my favorite city. I love the history, art, fashion, food and spas.

19. Brie and I did a commercial with [actress] Aishwarya Rai [for Lux soap] in Mumbai, India, in 2007. It was an amazing experience.

20. I love taking photos of everything. I always say I’m a pro cellphone-photo-taker.

21. I count my water intake every day. I made anyone I’ve dated chug along with me.

22. I fear commitment. A huge plus of being on reality TV is you get to see your flaws and how you react to situations and figure out the root of where it comes from.

23. I love wine. I blame it on all the amazing farmers and winemakers.

24. I used to do book reports on [women like] Eleanor Roosevelt and Rosa Parks. These women inspired me to become a very strong woman myself.

25. After [writing] Incomparable and being on [Total Bellas], I don’t think there’s anything else people don’t already know about me!

Nikki and Brie’s memoir, Incomparable, is out Tuesday, May 5.