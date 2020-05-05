Nikki’s Vegas Wedding

When she was 20, Nikki and her first love decided to tie the knot in Las Vegas after “someone planted it in our heads that if we were married he wouldn’t be sent abroad to serve.” However, she knew it wasn’t right.

“I was in a sweatshirt, Uggs, my hair up in a messy bun — it was very Britney Spears,” she recalls. “As I walked down the aisle, I thought, ‘What the hell am I doing and how do I get out of this?’ … He ended up being shipped off to war despite our marriage certificate. That happened when we weren’t actually together as a couple anymore and were dating other people, which I think I used as justification for asking him for a divorce when he was away. I shouldn’t have done that. I should have waited until he came home to ask him to let me go. I definitely owed him that, even though I ultimately knew that our attachment wasn’t healthy and our relationship wasn’t good for either of us anymore.”