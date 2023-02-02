Not like the movies! Nikki DeLoach has wooed many suitors as a Hallmark Channel actress, but her real-life romance with Ryan Goodell is her best love story.

The Curious Caterer: Grilling Season actress fell for Goodell in 1999 at the height of his fame as one of the members of Take 5. The boy band, which was founded in Florida in 1997, parted ways in 2001, but DeLoach and Goodell’s relationship was just getting started.

The Awkward alum and the entertainment lawyer said “I do” in September 2009 after dating for a decade. They have since welcomed two sons, Hudson and Bennett, and DeLoach can’t stop gushing over her dream life.

“Yesterday, six years ago, I married this handsome man. Best life decision ever. Happy Anniversary babe,” the Sweet Autumn star wrote via Instagram in September 2015. “I’m in love with this beautiful life we’ve built together. And after 16 years together (yes … 16), I’m still in love with you.”

A few years later, DeLoach let fans in on her approach to romance and how to maintain a lasting relationship.

“I believe that love is something that grows, I do. I also, by the way, was never a person who enjoyed dating. For me, I was more of a let-me-get-to-know-you-a-little-bit person and then maybe let’s go get dinner,” the Reunited at Christmas producer told Parade in March 2019. “[I’m like,] ‘Let’s hang out a little bit. Let’s talk about each other’s lives. Let me hear about you and then when I feel comfortable, then maybe you and I can go to a movie or something like that.’ So, I’m definitely a love grows kind of person.”

DeLoach gave even more insight into her own happily ever after while celebrating her 40th birthday in September 2019.

“Yesterday. What a dream. As I sat on the rooftops of San Miguel watching the sky go from day to night with these great loves of my life, I read every birthday message,” the Truly, Madly, Sweetly actress wrote via Instagram at the time after jetting off to Mexico with her spouse and loved ones. “To my husband, kids, family, friends, and each and every one of you — you are my gift. You are everything. You are what this life is meant to be. I’m so grateful and thankful to walk this earth with you.”

As her life has progressed, DeLoach reflected on how her career and priorities have also changed. Mainly, the Christmas for Keeps writer has learned to embrace her blessings as a Hallmark Channel star — and spend as much time at home as possible.

“No. 1, if you’re a mom, it’s so ideal [to work with Hallmark]. You pop off, you know, [and] you’re there for three and a half weeks or whatever it is. Sometimes you can take your family, sometimes your family stays,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2023 of her work-life balance. “But you’re not away doing a series for six months out of the year away from your family. You have the luxury of being able to be a mom and also work. That is a beautiful thing for me, with two small children at five and nine.”

