Fun in the sun! Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are making the most of their summer by traveling around the world together.

“Come fly with me let’s fly let’s fly away!” White, 35, captioned a series of Instagram photos of him and Dobrev, 33, with friends at the airport and on board an Emirates flight.

The Olympic Gold Medalist and the Vampire Diaries actress attended the Cannes Film Festival together in May before heading to Monaco, Dubai and the Maldives. “Cannes you believe it 🇫🇷,” the snowboarder wrote via Instagram alongside a mirror selfie of him and Dobrev dressed to the nines for the annual festival. “At times I Cannes not,” the Degrassi alum joked in the comments.

The duo began dating in 2020 with Us Weekly confirming their romance that April. “They’re enjoying their time together and getting to know each other better. Nina really likes Shaun, and they both laugh a lot together,” a source told Us at the time. When the lovebirds celebrated their first anniversary, they had to get creative as Coronavirus restrictions were still in place.

“I wanted to recreate our first date, but everything was closed,” the WHITESPACE founder exclusively told Us in June 2021. “I managed to sweet talk the owner of the place to open up for us. It was actually pretty fun to have a place all to ourselves.”

White added that getting to know each other during lockdown allowed the couple to go on plenty of snowboarding dates together.

“My sport of snowboarding is outdoors and, you know, you go to the mountains and you’re kind of distanced already by chairlifts and things. So, we’ve been able to do more snowboarding and trips like that than I would’ve expected,” he said, adding that Dobrev was “pretty pro already” on the slopes.

When the Love Hard star began traveling for work again, the duo still found a way to feel close to each other. In April, White told his TikTok followers that he’d binged The Vampire Diaries while Dobrev was away shooting a film.

“I wasn’t going to see her for like three months so I was like, ‘Oh this will be cool, I’ll start the show,'” the skateboarder said. “I’ll see her without seeing her.”

He continued, “It was cool, but it got a little dark. She was like the love interest of all the guys on the show and I found myself really rooting for them. I’m like ‘am I in the way?’ I don’t know if that was healthy or not, but I did watch the show and it was really funny.”

The California native previously dated singer Sarah Barthel from 2014 to 2019. The Perks of Being a Wallflower actress, for her part, dated her Vampire Diaries costar Ian Somerhalder from 2011 to 2013, Battle of the Sexes actor Austin Stowell from 2015 to 2016 and Hidden Figures actor Glenn Powell in 2017.

Scroll through to see White and Dobrev’s recent travel adventures: