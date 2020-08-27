Shaun White’s Dating History: Nina Dobrev, Sarah Barthel and More

In it to win it! Shaun White has three Olympic gold medals under his belt, but he also has a list of famous ladies he’s been linked to over the years.

White has been rumored to have dated quite a few celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan. After he was spotted with the Parent Trap actress in 2006 at Bungalow 8 in New York City, he briefly spoke out about his time getting to know her.

“Her and I ended up meeting up at the famous Bungalow 8. It was a good time. It was a trip,” he said, per AceShowbiz. “Coming home from Italy, everybody’s been running up to me, saying how proud they are. It’s been crazy and so I had to get some time to have fun.”

The athlete’s longest public relationship began in 2013 when he was dating Phantogram frontwoman Sarah Barthel. Five years into their romance, he spoke out for the first time to The Sydney Morning Herald about how they met and his thoughts on their romance.

“I was in New York, looking to buy an apartment in the city, and met her backstage at Saturday Night Live. She told me to give her a call if I wanted her to show me around,” he explained in August 2019. “I didn’t want to be in a long-term relationship and wasn’t looking for anything serious, but we started off slowly and became friends.”

White continued, “Sarah is a genuine and beautiful person. I travel so much and so does she, but we make an effort to keep it together. I’m not in the kids and marriage headspace now, but one day for sure. I have learned how to be a good friend by being with her. All my life it’s been about me and my work and my goals. It’s nice to hear about someone else and what they’re doing.”

White and Barthel called it quits that same year. However, Us Weekly broke the news in April 2020 that the famous snowboarder had moved on with Nina Dobrev. The confirmation of their relationship came after the pair posted similar photos in February from a trip to South Africa. The following month, the duo were seen enjoying a bike ride in Malibu.

The Vampire Diaries alum made their romance Instagram official in May 2020 when she uploaded a photo of herself getting ready to cut White’s hair.

“Nina and Shaun have gotten really close during the quarantine and have been having the best time traveling together,” an insider told Us. “Shaun is super happy and loving life.”

Scroll down to take a closer look at White’s dating history over the years.