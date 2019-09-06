Puma just released the Nipsey Hussle The Marathon Continues capsule collection to commemorate the loss of rapper, along with never-before-seen photos of him wearing one of the newly launched pieces.

Hussle and Puma teamed up to create the collection and the rapper was intimately involved with the process every step of the way. Released months after his death on March 31, 2019, the collection is made up of 19 pieces, including a marathon-themed MCS tracksuit and two different color combos of the brand’s iconic California sneaker. There are several graphic T-shirts, along with matching jackets and pants.

In an Instagram post about the collection on Hussle’s Instagram, a representative wrote, “Nipsey spearheaded this project from concept to final product over the course of last year, flying to meetings, reviewing samples, bringing in material references he liked, and most importantly ensuring that it reflected his style authentically with no compromise.”

The rep continued, “Each detail from logo placement, fit, colorways, and materials was thoughtfully done. His signature style and DNA can be found in each garment that’s part of this collection from the khaki suit to the tracksuit. This project is very special to our team and we’re handling it with the utmost care to ensure it’s delivered exactly as Nipsey envisioned it.”

100% of the proceeds from the collection will go to Hussle’s neighborhood “Nip” foundation, an organization with the mission of providing opportunities for young music artists.

Hussle died after being shot outside of his store in Los Angeles. His TMC collection, organization, and team-run Instagram account are just a few of the ways in which his legacy lives on.

Scroll through for a look at the never-before-seen pics of Hussle wearing the Marathon Tracksuit from the collection. And if you plan on shopping, act fast — it’s almost completely sold out!