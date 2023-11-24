Your account
The Ohio State University QB Kyle McCord and Girlfriend Sophia Giangiordano’s Relationship Timeline

As Kyle McCord prepares for his first Ohio State vs. Michigan game as the starting quarterback for The Ohio State University, he has the support of girlfriend Sophia Giangiordano.

McCord and Giangiordano have been dating since they were high school students in Pennsylvania. The football player attended St. Joseph’s Preparatory School while Giangiordano graduated from Catholic school Merion Mercy Academy.

After being recruited by several colleges, McCord announced his decision to attend OSU in April 2019. “#BuckeyeNation I’m coming for you. Committed to The Ohio State University. #GoBucks,” he wrote via Instagram.

Giangiordano subsequently enrolled at Ohio State’s Fisher School of Business in 2020, and McCord joined her in Columbus, Ohio, in 2021. She has attended several football games to cheer for the Buckeyes and McCord, who became the starting QB in fall 2023.

Scroll through for more on McCord and Giangiordano:

