OTH's Bevin Prince and Husband William Friend’s Relationship Timeline

A heartbreaking end to their love story. One Tree Hill star Bevin Prince and William Friend were married for six years before his untimely death.

The actress and the England native wed in 2016 in front of family and friends in Turks and Caicos after several years of dating. According to reports, he proposed on a trip to London.

“I love all sides of you,” Prince gushed about her spouse in July 2020 via Instagram. “I especially love the way you show up, support, care, and fight for the people and causes you love. Wrightsville Beach Will, you make this world better and I’m so lucky to witness you do it. I love you. ❤️.”

Two years after the pair relocated to Wilmington, North Carolina, in 2020, news broke that Friend died after he was struck by lighting on a boat on July 3, 2022. He was 33 years old, and one week away from turning 34 on July 9.

“Some people think that there’s some protection just based on a little bit of metal, but really there isn’t when you consider that lightning gets into the metal systems of your boat and you’re very close to those. So. really. very little protection, especially if you’re an open boat,” National Lightning Safety Council’s John Jensenius told local news outlet WECT at the time.

WECT further reported that New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Wilmington Police Department’s Marine Unit responded to the scene and performed CPR on Friend for 20 minutes before he was pronounced dead.

Prince and Friend’s pal Odette Annable was the first to pay tribute to him via Instagram.

“The unimaginable has happened and we have to say goodbye to another friend, @britwilliam. My best friend @bevinaprince beloved husband. Will, it feels surreal writing this. Mostly because it feels like you were just getting started,” the actress wrote. “The life and love that you gave to my best friend made it feel okay that we were thousands of miles apart. As I sit in your beautiful home, looking out onto the ocean, I keep thinking about what a gift you gave to Bevin. What a gift you gave to everyone who knew you to witness the passion that burned in your soul. The passion to help people, to build your business, to find happiness like I’d never seen from you living in North Carolina with Bevin.”

Annable added that Friend was “perfect” for Prince “in every way,” writing, “You supported her dreams, you made her feel seen, you adored her with every bit of your soul and I will forever be grateful to witness that kind of love. Being here with Bevin, hearing her share stories about you and your love breaks my heart for her, because she lost the love of her life and the world lost a really really good one.”

Scroll through for Prince and Friend’s relationship timeline: