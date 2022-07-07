Always there for their fellow Raven. Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and more One Tree Hill stars have sent love and support to Bevin Prince following the death of her husband, William Friend.

“Our family is grieving for one of our own. Please lift up @bevinaprince in whatever way you are able,” the Good Sam alum wrote on Wednesday, July 6, via Instagram Stories. “Show her the love she derives; the love her husband always showed her.”

Burton shared a photo with Prince and Danneel Ackles.

“In every group of friends, there’s always the ‘strong one’. They’re the ones who show up when things are difficult. They bring laughter and light to dark corners. It’s important to protect those friends, cause they’ll never ask for help. Our friend @bevinaprince is one of those strong ones,” the former White Collar star explained via Instagram on Thursday, July 7. “She is light personified. As some of you know, her beloved husband @britwilliam passed this week. It’s unfathomable.”

The Rural Diaries author shared a link to the GoFundMe memorial page set up to raise money for causes close to Friend’s heart.

“Bevin is a huge part of our OTH family. She and Will believed in Wilmington and the community there so much, they moved down from NYC during the pandemic to open up @recessbybevinprince,” Burton wrote. “They have always valued community, and so there is a link in my bio if you are able to show up as part of that greater village and lend her some support. Please lift our friend up. She is a remarkable woman. 💖”

Friend died on July 3 after he was struck by lightning on a boat just shy of his 34th birthday. He married Prince, who appeared as Bevin on and off throughout One Tree Hill’s nine-season run, in 2016.

Ackles also shared information about the donation page.

“As I look around at the home you made, and the beautiful memories and photos you decorated with I am so glad you found each other if only for awhile, and lived in such love. We will miss you forever❤️. If you are able, please donate to help this sweet family honor the legacy of our friend Will,” she wrote via Instagram. “Recess is the business that Will and Bevin built together in their beloved little North Carolina town. There was nothing Will respected or valued more than the American Dream, entrepreneurship, and women in business. Please help us ensure this business continues to grow and remains an employer for people of this community. Will was passionate about any cause that honored our brave servicemen and women, so we will also be donating to the Special Operators Transition Foundation.”

