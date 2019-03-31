In her element — and surrounded by support! Paris Jackson took the stage with her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, to play their first public concert as the Soundflowers at The Mint in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 30, and her family and friends stepped out for the night of live music.

In attendance for the 20-year-old model’s show were her mom, Debbie Rowe, godfather Macaulay Culkin, older brother Prince Michael Jackson and cousin TJ Jackson. Singer Chris Brown and actor Gregg Sulkin also showed up for the event, posing with Paris following the show.

“G r a t e f u l,” Paris captioned an Instagram picture the following morning, which showed her and her beau’s bare feet on stage at The Mint. Prior to their performance, the songstress posted a sweet picture with Glenn, seemingly with lyrics to one of their songs. “Just enough dark to see how you’re the light over me,” she wrote with the music note and black heart emoji.

Paris’ concert comes exactly two weeks after she was briefly hospitalized after a reported suicide attempt in which she allegedly slit her wrists. (The health scare came on the heels of the release of a controversial HBO documentary in which two men detail claims of sexual abuse against Paris’ late father, Michael Jackson, when they were young boys.)

“[Paris] is in better spirits and surrounded by friends and family,” a source explained to Us Weekly after she received medical attention. “She’s strong but had a horrible episode; [it] appears that everything she held inside finally burst. She does feel better and family and friends are still flying in.”

Another insider later told Us that Paris is “being encouraged by people very close to her to go to rehab” after the incident. “Macaulay probably has the most influence on Paris,” the source added. “He has his stuff together and he knew her dad well. He can be a support for her when she needs it.”

