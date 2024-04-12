Patrick Cantlay has a forever fan in Nikki Guidish after proposing in September 2022.

The professional golfer — whose nickname on the green is Patty Ice — kept his relationship with Guidish under wraps for months before going public in 2021.

Guidish, for her part, seemingly confirmed their romance in June of that year after supporting Cantlay at the Memorial Tournament. It is unclear when Cantlay first started dating Guidish, but after her appearance at the 2021 Memorial Tournament, she has remained a staple at most of the golfer’s big events.

More than one year after going public, Cantlay got down on one knee in September 2022 and asked Guidish to marry him.

“My whole heart ♥️ 9.3.22 ♥️,” Guidish wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing photos of her engagement ring and the couple’s celebratory dinner. Cantlay confirmed the proposal via an Instagram post that same month — revealing the magical moment had taken place at a winery in California. The couple tied the knot in October 2023.

Scroll down to relive the sweetest moments from Cantlay and Guidish’s relationship: